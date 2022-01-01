Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Industrial District
/
Seattle
/
Industrial District
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Industrial District restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(1945 reviews)
Saucy Chicken SANDWICH
$16.00
More about Jack's BBQ
San Juan Seltzery
2622 NW Market St., Seattle
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich w/fries
$15.00
More about San Juan Seltzery
