Chips and salsa in Industrial District

Industrial District restaurants
Industrial District restaurants that serve chips and salsa

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$5.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Georgetown Liquor Company image

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS N SALSA
More about Georgetown Liquor Company

