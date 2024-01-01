Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Industrial District

Industrial District restaurants
Industrial District restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
Chocolate Pie Slice$6.50
Buttermilk Pie, like vinegar and sugar pies, are part of a category called Depression Pies. They are made with whatever is in the cupboard! we do our version with chocolate. Eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract, a touch of flour. Served with whip cream.
Frito Pie$8.00
A Texas classic! A bag of Fritos, our all meat chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sour cream
More about Jack's BBQ
PICK-QUICK Drive In image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PICK-QUICK SoDo

2990 4th Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Shake$0.00
More about PICK-QUICK SoDo

