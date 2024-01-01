Pies in Industrial District
Industrial District restaurants that serve pies
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
|Chocolate Pie Slice
|$6.50
Buttermilk Pie, like vinegar and sugar pies, are part of a category called Depression Pies. They are made with whatever is in the cupboard! we do our version with chocolate. Eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract, a touch of flour. Served with whip cream.
|Frito Pie
|$8.00
A Texas classic! A bag of Fritos, our all meat chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sour cream