Junction American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Junction
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
Popular items
Meatloaf Sammy
$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
Classic Reuben Sandwich
$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
Popular items
Smoked Delmonico Cheesesteak
$27.99
21 day dry aged delmonico steak, tallow onions, house cheese whiz + 3 sides
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns
$27.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt
$27.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
Popular items
Ora King Salmon
$35.00
Wild caught King salmon filet brined and then grilled to perfection.
Ribeye 20oz Bone-In
$54.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
Panko Crusted Halibut
$35.00
Crusted with panko and parmesan, then pan seared. Served with a lemon caper beurre blanc.