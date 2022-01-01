Junction bars & lounges you'll love

West 5 image

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
Popular items
Meatloaf Sammy$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
Classic Reuben Sandwich$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
The Matador image

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Popular items
Southwest Enchiladas$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Lady Jaye image

Lady Jaye

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
Popular items
Smoked Delmonico Cheesesteak$27.99
21 day dry aged delmonico steak, tallow onions, house cheese whiz + 3 sides
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns$27.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt$27.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
