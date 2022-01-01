Junction bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Junction
More about West 5
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Sammy
|$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about Lady Jaye
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|Smoked Delmonico Cheesesteak
|$27.99
21 day dry aged delmonico steak, tallow onions, house cheese whiz + 3 sides
|Cornmeal Crusted Prawns
|$27.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
|Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt
|$27.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun