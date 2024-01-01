Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Junction

Junction restaurants
Junction restaurants that serve prawns

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador - West Seattle

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Haba Prawns$14.00
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce
More about The Matador - West Seattle
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye - West Seattle

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns$30.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO$16.00
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar
More about Lady Jaye - West Seattle
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill West Seattle

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Prawn Appetizer$15.00
Six jumbo prawns, grilled and topped w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
Scampi Prawn Appetizer$15.00
Six jumbo prawns prepared scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
More about JaK's Grill West Seattle

