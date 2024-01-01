Prawns in Junction
Junction restaurants that serve prawns
The Matador - West Seattle
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Haba Prawns
|$14.00
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Cornmeal Crusted Prawns
|$30.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
|Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO
|$16.00
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar
JaK's Grill West Seattle
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chipotle Prawn Appetizer
|$15.00
Six jumbo prawns, grilled and topped w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
|Scampi Prawn Appetizer
|$15.00
Six jumbo prawns prepared scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.