Chili in Lower Queen Anne

Lower Queen Anne restaurants
Lower Queen Anne restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chili bowl$6.99
No bean chili with ground beef & fire roasted chile powder. Topped with crema, pico & queso fresco
Brisket Chili cup$4.99
Texas style no bean brisket chile simmered in a rich red sauce.
More about Laredos Grill
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Covered in our housemade beanless chili, with shredded cheddar and diced onion. Made to share!
Chili Cheese Dog$15.00
Our frankfurter slathered in house-made beanless chili, topped with shredded cheddar and diced onion. Served with fries.
More about Queen Anne Beerhall

