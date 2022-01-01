Tacos in Lower Queen Anne

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Truck Tacos$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
TACOS • TAPAS

The Sitting Room

108 W Roy St, Seattle

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco$4.00
Smoked Chorizo from Olympia Provisions, seasoned roasted potatoes, goat cheese, chipotle crema, pickled onion, cilantro, corn tortillas. Single taco.
Vegetarian Taco$3.50
Seasoned roasted potatoes, Spanish rice, organic black refried beans, onion, cilantro, green & red salsa, corn tortilla. Single taco.
Impossible Taco$4.00
Impossible™ Taco Seasoned Meat made from plants. House made guacamole, green & red salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro. Single taco.
