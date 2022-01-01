Tacos in Lower Queen Anne
Lower Queen Anne restaurants that serve tacos
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Taco Truck Tacos
|$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
TACOS • TAPAS
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco
|$4.00
Smoked Chorizo from Olympia Provisions, seasoned roasted potatoes, goat cheese, chipotle crema, pickled onion, cilantro, corn tortillas. Single taco.
|Vegetarian Taco
|$3.50
Seasoned roasted potatoes, Spanish rice, organic black refried beans, onion, cilantro, green & red salsa, corn tortilla. Single taco.
|Impossible Taco
|$4.00
Impossible™ Taco Seasoned Meat made from plants. House made guacamole, green & red salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro. Single taco.