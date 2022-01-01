Madison Valley restaurants you'll love
More about Cafe Flora
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Baby kale tossed in a housemade caesar dressing, topped with herbed croutons, parmesan & crispy capers. (AVAILABLE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE)
|French Dip
|$18.00
Grilled portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions &
swiss cheese on a demi baguette served with mushroom garlic au jus. (NUT-FREE, AVAILABLE VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE FOR $1)
|Tacos Dorados
|$20.00
Corn tortillas filled with cheesy mashed potatoes, served with black bean stew, smokey braised greens, fire roasted salsa, lime creme fraiche & cotija. (add avocado for $1.50) (GLUTEN-FREE, NUT-FREE)
More about The Harvest Vine
TAPAS
The Harvest Vine
2701 E Madison St,, Seattle
|Popular items
|GAMBAS A LA PLANCHA
|$21.00
seared prawns with chicken broth saffron bomba rice (gluten free & dairy free)
|TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA
|$13.00
warm potato onion omelette with frisee & alioli (dairy free, gluten free & vegetarian)
|VENADO
|$24.00
grilled venison with sauteed oyster mushrooms & licorice root sauce (dairy free & gluten free)