Madison Valley restaurants you'll love

Madison Valley restaurants
Madison Valley's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Vegan
French
Must-try Madison Valley restaurants

Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Baby kale tossed in a housemade caesar dressing, topped with herbed croutons, parmesan & crispy capers. (AVAILABLE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE)
French Dip$18.00
Grilled portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions &
swiss cheese on a demi baguette served with mushroom garlic au jus. (NUT-FREE, AVAILABLE VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE FOR $1)
Tacos Dorados$20.00
Corn tortillas filled with cheesy mashed potatoes, served with black bean stew, smokey braised greens, fire roasted salsa, lime creme fraiche & cotija. (add avocado for $1.50) (GLUTEN-FREE, NUT-FREE)
More about Cafe Flora
The Harvest Vine image

TAPAS

The Harvest Vine

2701 E Madison St,, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GAMBAS A LA PLANCHA$21.00
seared prawns with chicken broth saffron bomba rice (gluten free & dairy free)
TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA$13.00
warm potato onion omelette with frisee & alioli (dairy free, gluten free & vegetarian)
VENADO$24.00
grilled venison with sauteed oyster mushrooms & licorice root sauce (dairy free & gluten free)
More about The Harvest Vine
Surrell image

 

Surrell

2319 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Surrell
Restaurant banner

 

Voilà! Bistrot

2805 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salade Endive$16.00
Frites$9.00
Baguette$3.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot
