Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Madison Valley

Go
Madison Valley restaurants
Toast

Madison Valley restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Cafe Flora
Restaurant banner

 

Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street

2805 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street
Map

More near Madison Valley to explore

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (805 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (742 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston