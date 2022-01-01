Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Madison Valley
/
Seattle
/
Madison Valley
/
Chocolate Mousse
Madison Valley restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
Avg 4.1
(1646 reviews)
Dark Chocolate Mousse
$10.00
More about Cafe Flora
Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street
2805 E Madison Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$10.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street
More near Madison Valley to explore
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Belltown
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Alki
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(805 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(742 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston