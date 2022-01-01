Magnolia restaurants you'll love

Go
Magnolia restaurants
Toast

Magnolia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Magnolia restaurants

Mondello Ristorante Italiano image

 

Mondello Ristorante Italiano

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni$24.00
Homemade squid ink spaghetti served with 5 jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, white wine, fresh tomato sauce, and chili flakes.
Spaghetti alla Bolognese$19.00
Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.
Lasagna$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Pink Salt image

 

Pink Salt

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Combo$19.00
Grass-fed tenderloin burger with tomato, arugula, onions, and huancaina sauce. Served with a side of fries and ketchup
Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin$37.00
Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.
Chaufa Rice$10.00
Peruvian Chinese fried rice
More about Pink Salt
Queen Margherita Pizzeria image

 

Queen Margherita Pizzeria

3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi large 12"$20.00
extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella,
portobello mushrooms, button mushrooms,
thyme, truffle oil, grana padano
Mamma Mia large 12"$21.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage,
pancetta, mama lil’s peppers, grana padano
Insalata Mista small$11.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pecans, crumbled gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
More about Queen Margherita Pizzeria
Map

More near Magnolia to explore

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston