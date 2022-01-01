Magnolia restaurants you'll love
Magnolia's top cuisines
Must-try Magnolia restaurants
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Popular items
|Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni
|$24.00
Homemade squid ink spaghetti served with 5 jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, white wine, fresh tomato sauce, and chili flakes.
|Spaghetti alla Bolognese
|$19.00
Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
More about Pink Salt
Pink Salt
3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Burger Combo
|$19.00
Grass-fed tenderloin burger with tomato, arugula, onions, and huancaina sauce. Served with a side of fries and ketchup
|Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin
|$37.00
Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.
|Chaufa Rice
|$10.00
Peruvian Chinese fried rice
More about Queen Margherita Pizzeria
Queen Margherita Pizzeria
3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle
|Popular items
|Funghi large 12"
|$20.00
extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella,
portobello mushrooms, button mushrooms,
thyme, truffle oil, grana padano
|Mamma Mia large 12"
|$21.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage,
pancetta, mama lil’s peppers, grana padano
|Insalata Mista small
|$11.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pecans, crumbled gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic reduction