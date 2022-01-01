Cookies in Magnolia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Magnolia restaurants that serve cookies

Mondello Ristorante Italiano image

 

Mondello Ristorante

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Cookie 3 Pack$15.00
More about Mondello Ristorante
Pink Salt image

 

Pink Salt

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Alfajores Cookies (4)$9.00
3 "mini" shortbread cookie sandwiches filled with homemade dulce de leche.
More about Pink Salt

