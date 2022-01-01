Phinney Ridge restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Phinney Ridge restaurants

Mainstay Provisions image

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
Americano$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
More about Mainstay Provisions
The Yard Cafe image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Dippers$8.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast cut into strips, and fries served with choice of dipping sauce.
Adobada Taco$5.00
House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.
Macha Prawn Taco$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
More about The Yard Cafe
Red Mill Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Mill Burgers

312 North 67th St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side French Fries$3.29
*contains wheat
Bacon Deluxe W/ Cheese$9.50
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Cheese Burger$6.50
American Cheese, Lettuce, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
More about Red Mill Burgers
Joli image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Joli

618 NW 65th, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Beans$8.00
Tempura fried, served with sweet chili aioli
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Parmesan, balsamic, lemon
Fried Chicken Sammie$14.00
Sweet & spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, brioche
More about Joli
Restaurant banner

 

Pie Bar - Phinney

7402 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pie Bar - Phinney
