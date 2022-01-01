Phinney Ridge restaurants you'll love
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
|Americano
|$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
More about The Yard Cafe
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Dippers
|$8.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast cut into strips, and fries served with choice of dipping sauce.
|Adobada Taco
|$5.00
House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.
|Macha Prawn Taco
|$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
More about Red Mill Burgers
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Mill Burgers
312 North 67th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Side French Fries
|$3.29
*contains wheat
|Bacon Deluxe W/ Cheese
|$9.50
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
|Cheese Burger
|$6.50
American Cheese, Lettuce, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
More about Joli
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Joli
618 NW 65th, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fried Green Beans
|$8.00
Tempura fried, served with sweet chili aioli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Parmesan, balsamic, lemon
|Fried Chicken Sammie
|$14.00
Sweet & spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, brioche