Chicken sandwiches in
Phinney Ridge
/
Seattle
/
Phinney Ridge
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Phinney Ridge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
Avg 4.2
(1042 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a telera-style roll.
More about The Yard Cafe
More near Phinney Ridge to explore
Fremont
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Belltown
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Alki
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston