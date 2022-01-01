Pioneer Square restaurants you'll love

Pioneer Square restaurants
Toast

Pioneer Square's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Pioneer Square restaurants

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

88 Yesler Way, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Altstadt image

 

Altstadt

209 1st Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Sauerkrut$5.00
House fermented sauerkraut cooked with butter, duck fat, onions, vinegar and spices (gluten free)
Brezel$6.00
soft pretzel, sea salt, spicy mustard (vegetarian)
Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier .5L$12.00
Smoked marzen
More about Altstadt
GP Pioneer Square image

 

General Porpoise Pioneer Square

401 1st Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte$4.00
Vanilla Custard$5.00
Chocolate Covered Cherry$5.00
More about General Porpoise Pioneer Square
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

 

Salumi Deli Restaurant

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salumi Muffo$12.50
Our Hot Sopressata salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, signature garlic spread, and olive tapenade on Macrina Giuseppe Bread
Porchetta Sandwich$12.50
Salumi’s version of classic Italian slow roasted pork. Served in a giuseppe bread with our signature spreads, grilled onions and pickled green peppers.
Leonetta's Meatballs$14.00
Leonetta's all pork meatballs with our signature spice blend, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, our signature sandwich spreads, grilled onion, pickled green peppers, and served on a Parisienne Bakery baguette
More about Salumi Deli Restaurant
The Stop image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melting Pot$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
Dolce Vita$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
Parisien w/ Comté$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
More about The Stop
Salumi Online Catering image

 

Salumi Online Catering

404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Premier Board (8-10 Servings)$200.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Small Premier Board (4-6 servings)$100.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie
More about Salumi Online Catering
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

106 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

 

Taylor Shellfish Farms

410 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
*Pacific XS$1.25
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pioneer Square

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

