Pioneer Square restaurants you'll love

More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
88 Yesler Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Altstadt
Altstadt
209 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Braised Sauerkrut
|$5.00
House fermented sauerkraut cooked with butter, duck fat, onions, vinegar and spices (gluten free)
|Brezel
|$6.00
soft pretzel, sea salt, spicy mustard (vegetarian)
|Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier .5L
|$12.00
Smoked marzen
More about General Porpoise Pioneer Square
General Porpoise Pioneer Square
401 1st Ave South, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Vanilla Custard
|$5.00
|Chocolate Covered Cherry
|$5.00
More about Salumi Deli Restaurant
Salumi Deli Restaurant
404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salumi Muffo
|$12.50
Our Hot Sopressata salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, signature garlic spread, and olive tapenade on Macrina Giuseppe Bread
|Porchetta Sandwich
|$12.50
Salumi’s version of classic Italian slow roasted pork. Served in a giuseppe bread with our signature spreads, grilled onions and pickled green peppers.
|Leonetta's Meatballs
|$14.00
Leonetta's all pork meatballs with our signature spice blend, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, our signature sandwich spreads, grilled onion, pickled green peppers, and served on a Parisienne Bakery baguette
More about The Stop
The Stop
616 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Melting Pot
|$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
|Dolce Vita
|$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
|Parisien w/ Comté
|$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
More about Salumi Online Catering
Salumi Online Catering
404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Premier Board (8-10 Servings)
|$200.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
|Small Premier Board (4-6 servings)
|$100.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie