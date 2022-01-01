Queen Anne restaurants you'll love

Go
Queen Anne restaurants
Toast

Queen Anne's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Queen Anne restaurants

206 Burger Company image

 

206 Burger Company

101 NICKERSON ST., SEATTLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese$8.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese, 2 strips of bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Double Cheese$9.49
Two 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Mariners$9.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche bun.
More about 206 Burger Company
Eden Hill Restaurant image

 

Eden Hill Restaurant

2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
northwest waldorf$14.00
pickled celery, green apple, dehydrated grapes, smokey blue cheese, candied hazelnuts
Red Rockfish$22.00
fennel aioli, grilled peach chutney, herb salad
Waldorf Salad$14.00
Apples, Smokey Bleu Cheese and Blue Cheese Crumb, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Celery, Dehydrated Grape, Walnut Vinaigrette.
Contains Gluten and Dairy
More about Eden Hill Restaurant
How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne image

TAPAS

How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne

2208 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata$16.00
Red and Golden Beets, Pickled Caraway Seeds, Fennel, Basil
Risotto for Two$60.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with fennel-honey butter and garlic confit • Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Risotto with Mushroom, Leek, Balsamic, Grana • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
Black Cod for Two$70.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with Fennel-Honey Butter and Garlic Confit •Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Black Cod with Brussels Sprouts, Garlic, Parsnip Puree • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne
Homegrown - Queen Anne image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Sonoran (vegan)$10.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
Big Max Burger Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Max Burger Co

1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$10.00
6 pieces of "the best nuggets you've ever had." Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Build-a-Burger$8.00
Choose your bun type, patty type and build it from there. All patties come without cheese unless selected. 100% customizable to get it just how you like it
Small Fry$3.50
4 oz of our famous herb salt seasoned shoestring style fries. Comes with your choice of Ketchup or Max Sauce. Please note, our herb salt contains malt vinegar powder. Option for just salted or naked are available upon request.
More about Big Max Burger Co
Paragon Seattle image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Paragon Seattle

2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Mac$18.00
Locally foraged and cultivated mushrooms, Kurtwood Farm's Dinah's Cheese and thyme crumbs
Roasted Delicata Salad$14.00
Roasted delicata squash, grilled radicchio, pepitas, Vella Dry Jack cheese, fried sage, pumpkin hazelnut dressing.
Charcuterie Board$25.00
Our selection of local and imported charcuterie and cheeses + accoutrements.
Current selections:
Brasciola [imported Italy]
Salame [imported Italy]
Cappicola [imported Italy]
Sardines in Olive Oil [imported, Spain]
Dinah’s Cheese [local, Kurtwood Farms]
Gruyere [Imported, Switzerland]
Bleu Cheese [Local, Two Sisters Creamery]
Picallili [house made]
Spiced Nuts [house made]
Pickled Seasonal Veg
Selections vary by availability and season.
More about Paragon Seattle
Betty Restaurant image

 

Betty Restaurant

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crow's Lasagna$24.00
Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.
Traditional Cassoulet$31.00
*take & bake: please allow 30 minutes for at-home bake time.*
Navy beans, duck confit, house-stuffed garlic sausage, braised pork shoulder, sage-rosemary bread crumbs.
Mixed Greens Salad$11.00
Organic mixed baby lettuces with shaved parmesan and house-made herbal vinaigrette.
More about Betty Restaurant
Map

More near Queen Anne to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston