Queen Anne bars & lounges you'll love

Eden Hill Restaurant
2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
northwest waldorf
$14.00
pickled celery, green apple, dehydrated grapes, smokey blue cheese, candied hazelnuts
Red Rockfish
$22.00
fennel aioli, grilled peach chutney, herb salad
Waldorf Salad
$14.00
Apples, Smokey Bleu Cheese and Blue Cheese Crumb, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Celery, Dehydrated Grape, Walnut Vinaigrette.
Contains Gluten and Dairy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Max Burger Co
1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets
$10.00
6 pieces of "the best nuggets you've ever had." Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Build-a-Burger
$8.00
Choose your bun type, patty type and build it from there. All patties come without cheese unless selected. 100% customizable to get it just how you like it
Small Fry
$3.50
4 oz of our famous herb salt seasoned shoestring style fries. Comes with your choice of Ketchup or Max Sauce. Please note, our herb salt contains malt vinegar powder. Option for just salted or naked are available upon request.
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Paragon Seattle
2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
Mushroom Mac
$18.00
Locally foraged and cultivated mushrooms, Kurtwood Farm's Dinah's Cheese and thyme crumbs
Roasted Delicata Salad
$14.00
Roasted delicata squash, grilled radicchio, pepitas, Vella Dry Jack cheese, fried sage, pumpkin hazelnut dressing.
Charcuterie Board
$25.00
Our selection of local and imported charcuterie and cheeses + accoutrements.
Current selections:
Brasciola [imported Italy]
Salame [imported Italy]
Cappicola [imported Italy]
Sardines in Olive Oil [imported, Spain]
Dinah’s Cheese [local, Kurtwood Farms]
Gruyere [Imported, Switzerland]
Bleu Cheese [Local, Two Sisters Creamery]
Picallili [house made]
Spiced Nuts [house made]
Pickled Seasonal Veg
Selections vary by availability and season.
Betty Restaurant
1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle
Popular items
Crow's Lasagna
$24.00
Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.
Traditional Cassoulet
$31.00
*take & bake: please allow 30 minutes for at-home bake time.*
Navy beans, duck confit, house-stuffed garlic sausage, braised pork shoulder, sage-rosemary bread crumbs.
Mixed Greens Salad
$11.00
Organic mixed baby lettuces with shaved parmesan and house-made herbal vinaigrette.