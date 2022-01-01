Queen Anne bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Queen Anne restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Queen Anne

Eden Hill Restaurant image

 

Eden Hill Restaurant

2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
northwest waldorf$14.00
pickled celery, green apple, dehydrated grapes, smokey blue cheese, candied hazelnuts
Red Rockfish$22.00
fennel aioli, grilled peach chutney, herb salad
Waldorf Salad$14.00
Apples, Smokey Bleu Cheese and Blue Cheese Crumb, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Celery, Dehydrated Grape, Walnut Vinaigrette.
Contains Gluten and Dairy
More about Eden Hill Restaurant
Big Max Burger Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Max Burger Co

1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$10.00
6 pieces of "the best nuggets you've ever had." Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Build-a-Burger$8.00
Choose your bun type, patty type and build it from there. All patties come without cheese unless selected. 100% customizable to get it just how you like it
Small Fry$3.50
4 oz of our famous herb salt seasoned shoestring style fries. Comes with your choice of Ketchup or Max Sauce. Please note, our herb salt contains malt vinegar powder. Option for just salted or naked are available upon request.
More about Big Max Burger Co
Paragon Seattle image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Paragon Seattle

2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Mac$18.00
Locally foraged and cultivated mushrooms, Kurtwood Farm's Dinah's Cheese and thyme crumbs
Roasted Delicata Salad$14.00
Roasted delicata squash, grilled radicchio, pepitas, Vella Dry Jack cheese, fried sage, pumpkin hazelnut dressing.
Charcuterie Board$25.00
Our selection of local and imported charcuterie and cheeses + accoutrements.
Current selections:
Brasciola [imported Italy]
Salame [imported Italy]
Cappicola [imported Italy]
Sardines in Olive Oil [imported, Spain]
Dinah’s Cheese [local, Kurtwood Farms]
Gruyere [Imported, Switzerland]
Bleu Cheese [Local, Two Sisters Creamery]
Picallili [house made]
Spiced Nuts [house made]
Pickled Seasonal Veg
Selections vary by availability and season.
More about Paragon Seattle
Betty Restaurant image

 

Betty Restaurant

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crow's Lasagna$24.00
Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.
Traditional Cassoulet$31.00
*take & bake: please allow 30 minutes for at-home bake time.*
Navy beans, duck confit, house-stuffed garlic sausage, braised pork shoulder, sage-rosemary bread crumbs.
Mixed Greens Salad$11.00
Organic mixed baby lettuces with shaved parmesan and house-made herbal vinaigrette.
More about Betty Restaurant
Map

More near Queen Anne to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston