Cake in Queen Anne

Queen Anne restaurants
Queen Anne restaurants that serve cake

Slice of Buttercream Birthday Cake image

 

Eden Hill Restaurant

2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slice of Buttercream Birthday Cake$10.00
A Big Birthday Slice. Comes with a candle. Don't share it. It's your Birthday.
More about Eden Hill Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Paragon Seattle

2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cardamom Cake$10.00
Red wine poached pear, mascarpone brandy sauce, candied pecans, chili de arbol. [contains raw brandy]
More about Paragon Seattle
Item pic

 

Betty Restaurant

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Banana Cake$12.00
Banana chiffon cake with peanut butter buttercream, banana curd, bruleed banana, peanut toffee.
More about Betty Restaurant

Map

