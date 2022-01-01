Cake in Queen Anne
Queen Anne restaurants that serve cake
Eden Hill Restaurant
2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Slice of Buttercream Birthday Cake
|$10.00
A Big Birthday Slice. Comes with a candle. Don't share it. It's your Birthday.
Paragon Seattle
2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Cardamom Cake
|$10.00
Red wine poached pear, mascarpone brandy sauce, candied pecans, chili de arbol. [contains raw brandy]