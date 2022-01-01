Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Queen Anne

Queen Anne restaurants
Queen Anne restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Max Burger Co

1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bake at Home Cookie Dough$15.00
One pound of our Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Cut into 5-6 cookie and bake at 350 for 14 minutes or until crispy edges and gooey middle!
Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie with carmelized white chocolate, Valrhona chocolate chips and brown butter.
Contains: gluten, dairy
More about Big Max Burger Co

