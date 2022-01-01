Cookies in Queen Anne
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|GF Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
More about Big Max Burger Co
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Max Burger Co
1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Bake at Home Cookie Dough
|$15.00
One pound of our Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Cut into 5-6 cookie and bake at 350 for 14 minutes or until crispy edges and gooey middle!
|Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie with carmelized white chocolate, Valrhona chocolate chips and brown butter.
Contains: gluten, dairy