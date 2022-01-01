South Lake Union American restaurants you'll love
More about Tap & Trotter:
Tap & Trotter:
709 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie
|$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
|Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack
|$18.99
|2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack
|$12.99
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Joe's Scramble
|$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
|Farmer's Hash Bowl
|$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
More about Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
1253 Thomas St, Seattle
|Popular items
|The Smoker
|$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce
|The Classic 'MeriCAN
|$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
|Tear Jerker
|$14.95
American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo
More about Cask & Trotter
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cask & Trotter
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Smoked Chx Wings (12)
|$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
|Corn Bread
|$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
|Brisket Dip
|$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus