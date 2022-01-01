South Lake Union American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Tap & Trotter: image

 

Tap & Trotter:

709 Westlake Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack$18.99
2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack$12.99
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Joe's Scramble$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle

1253 Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Smoker$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce
The Classic 'MeriCAN$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Tear Jerker$14.95
American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo
Cask & Trotter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cask & Trotter

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chx Wings (12)$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
Corn Bread$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
Brisket Dip$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
