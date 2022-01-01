South Lake Union BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in South Lake Union
More about Tap & Trotter:
Tap & Trotter:
709 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie
|$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
|Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack
|$18.99
|2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack
|$12.99
More about Jack's BBQ
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Popular items
|Rib Plate
|$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
|The Picnic
|$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
|Hushpuppies
|$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
More about Cask & Trotter
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cask & Trotter
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Smoked Chx Wings (12)
|$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
|Corn Bread
|$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
|Brisket Dip
|$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus