Cheeseburgers in South Lake Union
South Lake Union restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
grass-fed ground beef patty grilled & topped with beecher’s flagship cheddar cheese, hill’s pepper bacon, house-made barbeque sauce, crispy fried onions, smoked onion aioli & organic sliced tomatoes, all layered in our bakery’s burger bun. served with a side of organic café potatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
1254 Thomas Street, Seattle
|Kid's Cheeseburger
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER
|$12.00
quarter pound USDA Prime beef, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
|DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER
|$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, Tillamook sharp cheddar, alderwood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramlized onion, pickle, mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries