Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in South Lake Union

Go
South Lake Union restaurants
Toast

South Lake Union restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken SANDWICH$16.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$20.00
crispy fried, Cajun battered chicken breast, spicy chili aioli, pickles, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

Browse other tasty dishes in South Lake Union

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Pork Ribs

Cobbler

Caesar Salad

Prawns

Chili

Cookies

Map

More near South Lake Union to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Magnolia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston