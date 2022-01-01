Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in South Lake Union

Go
South Lake Union restaurants
Toast

South Lake Union restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada y Taco$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Spinach Enchiladas$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas De Coloradito$24.00
Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in red mole sauce, topped with queso fresco and manzano pepper cream. Served with rice. (Contains nuts)
Enchiladas Verde$22.00
Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in tomatillo sauce, topped with queso fresco and manzano pepper cream. Served with black beans and rice.
More about Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)

Browse other tasty dishes in South Lake Union

Carne Asada

Tostadas

Prawns

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near South Lake Union to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Magnolia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston