Enchiladas in South Lake Union
South Lake Union restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Enchilada y Taco
|$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Enchiladas De Coloradito
|$24.00
Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in red mole sauce, topped with queso fresco and manzano pepper cream. Served with rice. (Contains nuts)
|Enchiladas Verde
|$22.00
Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in tomatillo sauce, topped with queso fresco and manzano pepper cream. Served with black beans and rice.