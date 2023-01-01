Grilled chicken in South Lake Union
South Lake Union restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$18.00
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$18.00
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.