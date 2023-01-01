Grilled chicken in South Lake Union

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli image

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$18.00
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$18.00
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Corn, Tomato & Grilled Chicken Bowl$13.95
Sweet roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken with farm greens & a creamy basil dressing (GF)
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union

