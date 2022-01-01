University District restaurants you'll love
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
|Ginger
|Avocado Roll
|$7.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
More about Saint Bread
Saint Bread
1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|sourdough bread
|$10.00
Michael's Saint Sourdough Loaf :)
|saint spice trio
|$45.00
our box set of chili crisp, furikake za'atar & pickled ginger!
|Pan Pizza - 14"
|$34.00
More about Pasta & Co
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Just Chicken
|$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
|Creamy Tomato Garlic
|$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
|House Pasta
|$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
SALADS
BB's Teriyaki Grill
4221 University Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fountain Drink
|$2.00
|Goyza
|$2.00
|BYO
|$11.00
More about Ba Bar - University Village
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|Pho Ga
|$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Cedars Restaurant
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
|Plain Nan
|$3.99
White leavened bread
|Butter Chicken
|$17.95
Chicken simmered in a rich and smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce.
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
|*Mangodilla
|$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
|Carne Tacos
|$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
More about Homegrown - University Village
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Popular items
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
More about Elemental Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Popular items
|The Truffled Mushroom Pizza
|$18.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$18.25
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, Zoe's prosciutto, arugula & balsamic reduction.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.50
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
More about Just Burgers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Burgers
4510 University Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|The California
|$13.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Fried Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Avocados, Honey Cured Bacon (3pcs), Swiss Cheese, Handmade Aioli & House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Honey Cured Bacons (3pcs), Red Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, American Cheese, Mayo, Handmade House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery/pickup. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
|Waffle Fries
|$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries