University District restaurants you'll love

University District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
Vietnamese
Must-try University District restaurants

Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Avocado Roll$7.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi
Saint Bread image

 

Saint Bread

1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
sourdough bread$10.00
Michael's Saint Sourdough Loaf :)
saint spice trio$45.00
our box set of chili crisp, furikake za'atar & pickled ginger!
Pan Pizza - 14"$34.00
More about Saint Bread
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Just Chicken$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
Creamy Tomato Garlic$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
House Pasta$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
More about Pasta & Co
BB's Teriyaki Grill image

SALADS

BB's Teriyaki Grill

4221 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Drink$2.00
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Ba Bar - University Village image

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pho Ga$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Cedars Restaurant image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Plain Nan$3.99
White leavened bread
Butter Chicken$17.95
Chicken simmered in a rich and smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
*Mangodilla$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
Carne Tacos$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Homegrown - University Village image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
More about Homegrown - University Village
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Truffled Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$18.25
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, Zoe's prosciutto, arugula & balsamic reduction.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.50
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
More about Elemental Pizza
Just Burgers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Burgers

4510 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The California$13.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Fried Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Avocados, Honey Cured Bacon (3pcs), Swiss Cheese, Handmade Aioli & House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Honey Cured Bacons (3pcs), Red Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, American Cheese, Mayo, Handmade House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery/pickup. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
Waffle Fries$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries
More about Just Burgers
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

4609 Village Terrace NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in University District

Burritos

Vermicelli

