University District breakfast spots you'll love

SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
|*Mangodilla
|$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
|Carne Tacos
|$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Popular items
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)