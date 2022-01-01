University District breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in University District

Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
*Mangodilla$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
Carne Tacos$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Homegrown - University Village image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle

No reviews yet
Popular items
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
More about Homegrown - University Village

