Burritos in University District
University District restaurants that serve burritos
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Pollo Burrito
|$15.00
chicken with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
|Baja Burrito
|$16.00
panko breaded cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, served with a side of tortilla chips
|Pork Burrito
|$14.50
pork with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips