Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in University District

Go
University District restaurants
Toast

University District restaurants that serve chicken curry

Coconut Curry Chicken image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
Curry Specialties Chicken$17.95
A traditional brown curry prepared with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs.
Curry Specialties Chicken$13.95
A traditional brown curry prepared with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pizza$18.75
House-made curry sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red & yellow peppers and basil.
More about Elemental Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in University District

Chili

Cucumber Salad

Rigatoni

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Prawns

Curry Chicken

Vermicelli

Map

More near University District to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston