Chili in University District

University District restaurants
University District restaurants that serve chili

Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Garlic Chicken$20.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Madras Chili Masala Paneer
The dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin, indian cheese and other authentic Indian spices.
Madras Chili Masala Beef
The dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin, and other authentic Indian spices.
Chili Chicken$17.95
A famous dish from Dehli: Chicken stir-fried bell peppers, sweet tomato, ginger and other spices.
More about Cedars Restaurant

