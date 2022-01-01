Chili in University District
University District restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$20.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Madras Chili Masala Paneer
The dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin, indian cheese and other authentic Indian spices.
|Madras Chili Masala Beef
The dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin, and other authentic Indian spices.
|Chili Chicken
|$17.95
A famous dish from Dehli: Chicken stir-fried bell peppers, sweet tomato, ginger and other spices.