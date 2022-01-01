Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in University District

Go
University District restaurants
Toast

University District restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Cucumbers mixed with yogurt, mint, olive oil and a touch of garlic.
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Cucumbers mixed with yogurt, mint, olive oil and a touch of garlic.
More about Cedars Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in University District

Prawns

Vermicelli

Chicken Curry

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Cheesecake

Salmon

Map

More near University District to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston