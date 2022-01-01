Curry in University District
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Saigon Farmer Curry
|$17.00
Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.
|Vegetarian Farmer Curry
|$17.00
Beets, pumpkin, carrot, shiitake, brussel sprouts, ramen wheat noodle.
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Vegetable Mango Curry
Fresh vegetables sautéed with Major Grey Mango Chutney and a touch of cream.
|Coconut Curry Beef
Rich beef curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices.
|Curry Specialties Beef
|$17.95
A traditional brown beef curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs.