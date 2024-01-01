Egg sandwiches in University District
University District restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Saint Bread - 1421 NE Boat Street
1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Kewpie mayo, hot mustard, furikake, chives and lemon on white bread
Homegrown - University Village
2650 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.45
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)