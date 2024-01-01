Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in University District

University District restaurants
University District restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Saint Bread image

 

Saint Bread - 1421 NE Boat Street

1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
Kewpie mayo, hot mustard, furikake, chives and lemon on white bread
Saint Bread - 1421 NE Boat Street
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2650 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.45
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Homegrown - University Village

