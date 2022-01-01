Grilled chicken in University District
University District restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Grilled Apricot Chicken
|$16.95
Chicken breast, apricots, white wine, kalamata olives, capers, orange juice, brown sugar, oil blend, spices
More about Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.