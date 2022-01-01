Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in University District

University District restaurants
University District restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Apricot Chicken image

 

Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Apricot Chicken$16.95
Chicken breast, apricots, white wine, kalamata olives, capers, orange juice, brown sugar, oil blend, spices
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli image

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
More about Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
House-made bread with a grilled chicken breast, smoky marinara, caramelized onion & mozzarella. Served with a green salad.
More about Elemental Pizza

