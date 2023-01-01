Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in University District

Go
University District restaurants
Toast

University District restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese$12.95
Available in half pound, pound, or pound and a half
Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 6lb$58.95
A Beecher's classic! Serves 8 to 12
Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 20oz$13.95
A Beecher's classic! Penne pasta in Beecher's creamy flagship cheese sauce.
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese$7.25
House made cheese sauce with Macaroni. Served with fruit & veggies.
More about Elemental Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in University District

Burritos

Cucumber Salad

Tacos

Vermicelli

Curry Chicken

Prawns

Curry

Enchiladas

Map

More near University District to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2342 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (980 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston