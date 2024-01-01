Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in University District

Go
University District restaurants
Toast

University District restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$18.00
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Rice$18.00
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$18.00
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
More about Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sambal Pork Belly Benedict$20.00
Sambal Pork Belly Benedict$20.00
carlton farms pork belly, house braised with ginger, lemongrass, garlic & lime. finished with a sambal & shipwreck honey glaze. served on homemade toasted english muffin & topped with two stiebrs farm organic poached eggs* & smothered in sambal hollandaise sauce. served with organic cafe potatoes.
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt

Browse other tasty dishes in University District

Chicken Curry

Cheesecake

Vermicelli

Chili

Enchiladas

Egg Sandwiches

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near University District to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2477 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1026 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston