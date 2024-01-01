Pork belly in University District
Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi
|$18.00
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
|Spicy Pork Belly Rice
|$18.00
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Sambal Pork Belly Benedict
|$20.00
carlton farms pork belly, house braised with ginger, lemongrass, garlic & lime. finished with a sambal & shipwreck honey glaze. served on homemade toasted english muffin & topped with two stiebrs farm organic poached eggs* & smothered in sambal hollandaise sauce. served with organic cafe potatoes.