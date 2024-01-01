Prawns in University District
University District restaurants that serve prawns
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Simply Grilled Prawns
|$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
More about Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Garlic Butter Prawn
|$13.00
Tamarind glazed prawns, Chinese Donut, garlic butter
|Garlic Butter Prawn
|$13.00
Tamarind glazed prawns, Chinese donut and garlic butter.
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$18.00
Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Rogan Josh Prawns
This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices.
|Vindaloo Prawns
Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes.
|Tikka Masala Prawns
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce.