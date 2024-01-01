Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in University District

University District restaurants
University District restaurants that serve prawns

Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Simply Grilled Prawns$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Butter Prawn$13.00
Tamarind glazed prawns, Chinese Donut, garlic butter
Garlic Butter Prawn$13.00
Tamarind glazed prawns, Chinese donut and garlic butter.
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$18.00
Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rogan Josh Prawns
This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices.
Vindaloo Prawns
Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes.
Tikka Masala Prawns
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District

