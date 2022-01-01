Vermicelli in University District
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli
|$18.50
sauteed pure country dry aged top sirloin, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Combo Vermicelli
|$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,