Vermicelli in University District

Go
University District restaurants
Toast

University District restaurants that serve vermicelli

Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli image

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli$18.50
sauteed pure country dry aged top sirloin, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Map

More near University District to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston