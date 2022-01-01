Wallingford restaurants you'll love

Wallingford restaurants
Toast

Wallingford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Korean
Must-try Wallingford restaurants

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CLASSIC PEP$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
LIV & BUDDY$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
More about Fiasco
Sea Creatures image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dill Dip and Chips$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
Clam Dip and Chips$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
Salsify$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
More about Westward
RoRo BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
smoked pork shoulder on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
BBQ Plate (2)$26.00
choose from any combination of our smoked meats with either two sides or fries
BBQ Plate (3)$31.00
choose any combination of our house-smoked meats with either two sides or fries
More about RoRo BBQ
mkt. image

 

mkt.

2108 N 55th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baguette$6.00
plugra butter
King Salmon$42.00
onion soubise, grilled rapini, taggiasca olive walnut salsa verde, lemon
Radiatori$24.00
Braised lamb, red pepper sofrito, kale, pangrattato
More about mkt.
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde
GUACAMOLE$11.00
onion, serrano, cilantro, tortilla chips
CLASSIC NACHOS$15.00
queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
More about Pablo - Wallingford
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Burrito$9.75
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Taco Platter$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
More about TnT Taqueria
Joule image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Joule

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scallion Pancake$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF) try with our Townshend brut sparking wine
Black Trumpet Rice$9.00
Black trumpet rice, seaweed, banana leaf (VEG, NF, DF, GF)
Spicy Rice Cake$18.00
Spicy rice cake with chorizo and fermented Chinese mustard green (NF, DF) try with our idilico Albariño
More about Joule
Union Saloon image

 

Union Saloon

3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
Small Caesar + Chicken$14.00
Happy Fried Chicken
Classic Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, bonito flakes, shaved parmesan
Chips And Dip$8.00
Kennebec potato chips, house-made caramelized onion dip
More about Union Saloon
Heavy Gift Cards image

 

Heavy Gift Cards

120 Lakeside Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Heavy Gift Cards

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wallingford

Fritters

Pappardelle

Tacos

Brisket

