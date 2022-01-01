Wallingford restaurants you'll love
More about Fiasco
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|CLASSIC PEP
|$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|LIV & BUDDY
|$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
More about Westward
Westward
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dill Dip and Chips
|$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
|Clam Dip and Chips
|$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
|Salsify
|$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
More about RoRo BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.99
smoked pork shoulder on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
|BBQ Plate (2)
|$26.00
choose from any combination of our smoked meats with either two sides or fries
|BBQ Plate (3)
|$31.00
choose any combination of our house-smoked meats with either two sides or fries
More about mkt.
mkt.
2108 N 55th Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$6.00
plugra butter
|King Salmon
|$42.00
onion soubise, grilled rapini, taggiasca olive walnut salsa verde, lemon
|Radiatori
|$24.00
Braised lamb, red pepper sofrito, kale, pangrattato
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$3.50
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde
|GUACAMOLE
|$11.00
onion, serrano, cilantro, tortilla chips
|CLASSIC NACHOS
|$15.00
queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$9.75
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Taco Platter
|$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
More about Joule
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Joule
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF) try with our Townshend brut sparking wine
|Black Trumpet Rice
|$9.00
Black trumpet rice, seaweed, banana leaf (VEG, NF, DF, GF)
|Spicy Rice Cake
|$18.00
Spicy rice cake with chorizo and fermented Chinese mustard green (NF, DF) try with our idilico Albariño
More about Union Saloon
Union Saloon
3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
|Small Caesar + Chicken
|$14.00
Happy Fried Chicken
Classic Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, bonito flakes, shaved parmesan
|Chips And Dip
|$8.00
Kennebec potato chips, house-made caramelized onion dip