Wallingford American restaurants you'll love

Westward
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dill Dip and Chips
|$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
|Clam Dip and Chips
|$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
|Salsify
|$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
mkt.
2108 N 55th Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$6.00
plugra butter
|King Salmon
|$42.00
onion soubise, grilled rapini, taggiasca olive walnut salsa verde, lemon
|Radiatori
|$24.00
Braised lamb, red pepper sofrito, kale, pangrattato
Union Saloon
3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
|Small Caesar + Chicken
|$14.00
Happy Fried Chicken
Classic Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, bonito flakes, shaved parmesan
|Chips And Dip
|$8.00
Kennebec potato chips, house-made caramelized onion dip