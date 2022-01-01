Wallingford American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Wallingford

Sea Creatures image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dill Dip and Chips$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
Clam Dip and Chips$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
Salsify$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
More about Westward
mkt. image

 

mkt.

2108 N 55th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baguette$6.00
plugra butter
King Salmon$42.00
onion soubise, grilled rapini, taggiasca olive walnut salsa verde, lemon
Radiatori$24.00
Braised lamb, red pepper sofrito, kale, pangrattato
More about mkt.
Union Saloon image

 

Union Saloon

3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
Small Caesar + Chicken$14.00
Happy Fried Chicken
Classic Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, bonito flakes, shaved parmesan
Chips And Dip$8.00
Kennebec potato chips, house-made caramelized onion dip
More about Union Saloon

