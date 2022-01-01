Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Wallingford

Wallingford restaurants
Wallingford restaurants that serve bean burritos

Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
oaxaca & jack cheese, spiced beans, rice, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice & Bean Burrito$7.50
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.50
frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.25
Bean breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about TnT Taqueria

