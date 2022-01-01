Bean burritos in Wallingford
Wallingford restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
oaxaca & jack cheese, spiced beans, rice, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about TnT Taqueria
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Rice & Bean Burrito
|$7.50
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
Bean breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa