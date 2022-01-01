Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Wallingford
/
Seattle
/
Wallingford
/
Cake
Wallingford restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Joule
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
Avg 4.5
(168 reviews)
Banana Cake
$10.00
Hummingbird cake, miso chocolate, pineapple caramel
Spicy Rice Cakes
$18.00
Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)
More about Joule
Union Saloon
3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.6
(300 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$8.00
More about Union Saloon
