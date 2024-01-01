Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Wallingford

Wallingford restaurants
Toast

Wallingford restaurants that serve carne asada

Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA$35.00
urfa biber rub, jalapeno avocado salsa, roasted sweet peppers, flour tortillas
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Breakfast Taquito$8.75
Carne Asada on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Side Carne Asada$5.50
More about TnT Taqueria

