Carne asada in Wallingford
Wallingford restaurants that serve carne asada
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CARNE ASADA
|$35.00
urfa biber rub, jalapeno avocado salsa, roasted sweet peppers, flour tortillas
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Carne Asada Breakfast Taquito
|$8.75
Carne Asada on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Side Carne Asada
|$5.50