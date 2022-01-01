Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tortilla soup in
Wallingford
/
Seattle
/
Wallingford
/
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Wallingford restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
$9.00
corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema and crispy tortilla strips
More about Pablo - Wallingford
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
$5.50
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
$4.00
More about TnT Taqueria
