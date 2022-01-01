Chilaquiles in Wallingford
Wallingford restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.00
BEST. DAMN. HANGOVER. CURE. thick tortilla chips sautéed with veggies, meat, cheese and fried eggs. *call for today's preparation
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$9.50
crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
|Chilaquiles Ranchero
|$9.50
crispy corn tortillas with ranchero sauce, topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.