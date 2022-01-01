Chilaquiles in Wallingford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$15.00
BEST. DAMN. HANGOVER. CURE. thick tortilla chips sautéed with veggies, meat, cheese and fried eggs. *call for today's preparation
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verde$9.50
crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
Chilaquiles Ranchero$9.50
crispy corn tortillas with ranchero sauce, topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
More about TnT Taqueria

