French toast in Wallingford

Wallingford restaurants
Toast

Wallingford restaurants that serve french toast

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$12.00
fresh strawberries, whipped ricotta
More about Fiasco
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHX TENDER & FRENCH TOAST$22.00
Tres Leches French Toast - fried chicken strips, xocoatl sauce, hazelnut, fruit
More about Pablo Y Pablo

