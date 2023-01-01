Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Wallingford
/
Seattle
/
Wallingford
/
French Toast
Wallingford restaurants that serve french toast
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
No reviews yet
KIDS FRENCH TOAST
$12.00
fresh strawberries, whipped ricotta
More about Fiasco
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
No reviews yet
CHX TENDER & FRENCH TOAST
$22.00
Tres Leches French Toast - fried chicken strips, xocoatl sauce, hazelnut, fruit
More about Pablo Y Pablo
