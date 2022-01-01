Fritters in Wallingford

Toast

Wallingford restaurants that serve fritters

Pork Confit Fritter image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

Pork Confit Fritter$12.00
lime mascarpone, dates, almonds, spring onion oil
Polenta Fritters image

 

mkt.

2108 N 55th Street, Seattle

Polenta Fritters$14.00
ricotta, chestnut honey, sage
