Pappardelle in Wallingford
Wallingford restaurants that serve pappardelle
More about mkt.
mkt.
2108 N 55th Street, Seattle
|Pappardelle Dinner For Two
|$50.00
Pappardelle with beef cheek ragu, oregano, grana padano
Served With:
• Seawolf Baguette with plugra butter, sea salt
• burrata with capers, charred scallion, pickled fresno chiles, mustard seed, olive oil
• baby kale, treviso, anchovy-black peppercorn dressing, pecorino, croutons
• 2 "How to Wolf a Cookies" (chocolate chips, salted roasted pistachios)