Pappardelle in Wallingford

Wallingford restaurants that serve pappardelle

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$23.00
fennel, parmesan
More about Fiasco
Pappardelle Dinner For Two image

 

mkt.

2108 N 55th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pappardelle Dinner For Two$50.00
Pappardelle with beef cheek ragu, oregano, grana padano
Served With:
• Seawolf Baguette with plugra butter, sea salt
• burrata with capers, charred scallion, pickled fresno chiles, mustard seed, olive oil
• baby kale, treviso, anchovy-black peppercorn dressing, pecorino, croutons
• 2 "How to Wolf a Cookies" (chocolate chips, salted roasted pistachios)
More about mkt.

