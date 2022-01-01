Tacos in Wallingford

Wallingford restaurants that serve tacos

Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACO$6.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cucumber and pineapple salsita, cilantro
More about Pablo - Wallingford
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
More about TnT Taqueria

