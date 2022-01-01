Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waterfront restaurants you'll love

Waterfront restaurants
Must-try Waterfront restaurants

Elliott's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alaskan True Cod & Chips$26.00
Ale batter, panko breading, horseradish coleslaw, fries.
Elliott Bay Burger$19.00
American Wagyu beef, smoked cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, BBQ aioli, fries.
King Salmon$52.00
Maitre d'butter, roasted brussels sprouts and carrots, bacon, almonds, smoked apple bechamel.
More about Elliott's Oyster House
The Wing Dome - Waterfront image

 

The Wing Dome - Waterfront

1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18 Wings$25.95
Tossed in up to 3 sauces
12 Wings$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
6 Wings$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
Premier Meat Pies image

 

Premier Meat Pies

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Premier Meat Pies
Ivar's image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ivar's

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (8569 reviews)
More about Ivar's
