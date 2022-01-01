Waterfront restaurants you'll love
Must-try Waterfront restaurants
More about Elliott's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Popular items
|Alaskan True Cod & Chips
|$26.00
Ale batter, panko breading, horseradish coleslaw, fries.
|Elliott Bay Burger
|$19.00
American Wagyu beef, smoked cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, BBQ aioli, fries.
|King Salmon
|$52.00
Maitre d'butter, roasted brussels sprouts and carrots, bacon, almonds, smoked apple bechamel.
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
The Wing Dome - Waterfront
1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|18 Wings
|$25.95
Tossed in up to 3 sauces
|12 Wings
|$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
|6 Wings
|$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
More about Ivar's
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ivar's
1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle
